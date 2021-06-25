MxM is looking for an Asst Producer (Video)-cum-Copy Editor (Text)

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Should have excellent, near-native English, and must be good at subbing. Some familiarity with video production would be ideal.

Location not critical since it’s going to be work-from-home. Experience: 0 to 2 years. Only those with an excellent academic/co-curricular record at Class 10 and 12 need apply.

Salary commensurate with experience.