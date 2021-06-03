MultiTV appoints Padamjit Sandhu as VP

03 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

MultiTV, a video-tech company, has announced the appointment of Padamjit Sandhu as Vice President for Business Development, Global Sports and E-Gaming. MultiTV will focus on its next phase of growth by further innovating its video-tech platform.

Sandhu will be heading the sales and business development division of the company for its video-tech platforms for the sports and gaming vertical. In a career of sport and business management of close to three decades, Sandhu was the Chief Executive Officer at Mumbai Rockets. (Mumbai Team at The Premier Badminton League).

Vikash Samota, Founder and CEO of MultiTV, said: “We have selected and onboarded an industry leader at a time when businesses, cities and countries around the world are focused on innovation in the video-tech space, particularly sports and e-gaming. We are excited to have Padamjit join us with his vast, specialised experience in OTT and live sports technologies.

Added Sandhu, Vice President for Business Development, Global Sports and E-Gaming: “Video technology, sports and e-gaming decision-makers need to collaborate with innovative platforms for the active and rapid growth of the new-age viewer’s consumption needs. We believe there will always be a need to create upgraded platforms and disrupt the existing ones. I am delighted to drive the innovation quotient for the sports and e-gaming business at MutiTV and be a part of the company’s next phase of growth.”