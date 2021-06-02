MSL appoints Shashanka Nanda as VP

01 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

MSL, Publicis Groupe’s strategic communications and PR firm, has announced the appointment of Shashanka Nanda as Vice President, North and West. Nanda was until recently Vice President and Technology Lead at Edelman India.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Misra, CEO, MSL South Asia said: “Shashanka is an accomplished professional. His depth of experience will add strategic value across our diverse client portfolio. As a strategic thinker and team player, his knowledge of the communication environment will be complementary to our operations. I am confident that he will be a great asset to our teams and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Added Viju George, Managing Director, 20:20 MSL: “We are delighted to have Shashanka join our team. With his deep expertise in the technology sector, he will be a terrific addition to our leadership team as we continue to focus on expanding our bouquet of services and upscaling our offerings.”