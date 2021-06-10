Milind Soman collaborates with Redcliffe Life Diagnostics

10 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Redcliffe Life Diagnostics has announced a collaboration with former model Milind Soman. The association aims at creating awareness among the people regarding the importance of health check-ups for the diagnosis and treatment of ailments.

Said Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Life Diagnostics: “We are really delighted to have Milind Soman on board, he is a true ambassador and advocate of healthy living. He can be a great stimulus to encourage people to get routine health check-ups done on a regular basis. Covid-19 has exponentially pushed health consciousness, but still there is an aversion towards getting tested. People associate getting tested with being ill or sick, and this is the myth we want to break with Milind on board. One proper health check-up at any of our centers covers around 100+ tests on an individual, and the easy to interpret reports give the individual key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating serious diseases on time.”