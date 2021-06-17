MediaCom wins mandate for Aqualite

17 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

MediaCom India has been awarded the media mandate for Aqualite, the men’s and women’s shoes footwear brand. The mandate was bagged after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of MediaCom’s Gurugram office. The media duties include media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for TV, OHH, Activation, Cinema.

Commenting on the association, Avichal Gupta, Director Marketing, Aqualite said: “We are happy to team-up with MediaCom as our media partner as the agency brings the quality of experience and execution with them. For Aqualite, we always look for a partner who can understand and resonate with the brand as well as understand our consumer offerings and we saw this in the team and the work they put forward. We are confident that MediaCom will be able to develop a robust strategy for our media planning and buying to add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and help us be the best for our consumers. We look forward to working with them.”

On being awarded the business, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia: “We, at MediaCom are very excited and proud to partner with a brand like Aqualite – an organic homegrown start-up which became one of India’s largest footwear companies through the years. Their dedication to providing their customers with multiple product choices and stay rooted in their objective has driven them to become one of the market leaders. We understand how Aqualite is committed to its consumers. Similarly, we want to be committed to deriving a very focused consumer-driven 360-degree media approach across all media platforms and help the brand reach their business goals.”