Mars Petcare films campaign for Pedigree dog food

01 Jun,2021

Pet food company Mars Petcare, has introduced a new advertising campaign promoting Pedigree’s Small Dog pet food range in India. The new 15 second advertising campaign promotes the concept of feeding the right food to the small dogs. This ad camp has been conceptualized with the tagline “Small dogs, live large”.

Said Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, Mars Petcare India: “Dogs, from a very young age, need to be fed food according to their size and nutritional requirements. Keeping in mind the rapid growth and development that takes place in the initial life stages of pets, we need to provide variants best suited to provide vital nutrients and minerals. We are delighted to announce the launch of PEDIGREE®’s Small Dog pet food for puppies and adults in India. These are bite-sized, easily chewable, come in many colours and are packed with vital nutrients and minerals. They are manufactured in flavours such as lamb and chicken and with milk and vegetables to give complete health to pets from a very young age and improve their wellbeing.”