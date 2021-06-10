Marcom Avenue bags Fujifilm

10 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

The Marcom Avenue has been appointed to lead the integrated media marketing mandate for Fujifilm’s instant camera range, Instax. The responsibilities in the integrated mandate for the agency include creative, digital, PR, production, tech management. The operations will be handled from The Marcom Avenue Gurugram office.

Said Kunal Girotra, Head of the Image Capturing division at Fujifilm India: “Consumers find the Instax range of instant cameras to be unique and meaningful, as it captures the essence of the moment in just the perfect frame. We believe that The Marcom Avenue are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence over the digital front while covering the media as a whole. We are confident that the creative talent at The Marcom Avenue will help accelerate our journey in India by creating impactful brand stories and campaigns.”

Added Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue: “We are proud of our latest partnership with Instax India. The creative and strategy teams at The Marcom Avenue are excited to showcase their talents and work on this iconic brand in India. Much like the Instax India brand, The Marcom Avenue is committed to creating brand moments worth cherishing.”