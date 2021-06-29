Madison Media appointed by MP Birla Cement

29 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Media has been appointed by Birla Corporation Limited as its media AOR for MP Birla Cement. The agency will handle ATL responsibilities for the brand. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Platinum Media, a unit of Madison World, based out of Kolkata.

On the partnership with Madison Media, Suvadip Ghosh Mazumdar, Vice President, Marketing of MP Birla Cement said: “We have travelled a distance in the last few years with launching and establishing brand MP Birla Cement. However this is a continuous process with a new set of challenges every year. We welcome Madison to partner us in our next leg of growth.”

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “We’re proud to be associated with one of the country’s largest cement manufacturer for their media requirements. We look forward to a great partnership.”

Said Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President, Madison Media Ace & Platinum: “Our integrated media strategy encompassing a rationalized mix of TV/Print/Activation/OOH that is needed to elevate the heritage brand was well-received by all at M.P. Birla Cement. We are extremely excited and proud to welcome M.P. Birla Cement into Madison World and look forward to cementing a perfect partnership with them in the years to come.”