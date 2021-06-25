M/Six partners with Dindigul Thalappakatti restaurant chain

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

M/Six, GroupM’s outcome-based agency, has won the creative and integrated media duties for Dindigul Thalappakatti, a restaurant chain that operates primarily in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Kerala, following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of the GroupM agency, “Team M/Six is delighted to have a legacy restaurant chain on board. The food industry has always been India’s favourite and is always on the forefront. With M/Six’s data intelligence and our DNA ‘Xcellerator’, we will take the brand of newer heights. With Dindigul Thalappakatti’s wide presence in India and internationally, and our team’s enthusiasm, M/Six will further strengthen the restaurant’s position and derive significant outcome.”

Added Ashutosh Bihani, CEO, Dindigul Thalappakatti said, “We at Dindigul Thalappakatti are proud of serving unique and authentic food to customers made out of our safeguarded secret recipes of over three generations. As we fast forward our growth in various parts of Southern India and Sri Lanka, we are happy to partner with M/Six as our media agency. M/Six’s agility and consumer-centric approach made us confident of maintaining our leadership in our home market and achieving similar brand relevance in identified target markets.”