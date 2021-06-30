Lowe Lintas salutes kids in Hershey’s new campaign

30 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Hershey’s has launched a campaign in which it salutes and embraces children who spent the series of lockdowns patiently by staying indoors. Conceived by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the film brings alive Hershey’s positioning of #DipthemomentinHershey’s and being #BetterTogether while being #HappyatHome.

Speaking about the campaign, Sarosh Shetty, Marketing Director, Hershey India said: “The lockdowns have been difficult for parents. It has made every parent wonder how they will juggle office meetings, household chores and their kid’s needs at the same time. To everyone’s surprise, children have proven to be a strong pillar of support throughout this challenging phase. This film is a tribute to our little champs, who not only faced every situation with a smile, but also inspired us to keep going – in their own sweet and endearing way. They have helped us create more ‘moments of goodness’ in our everyday lives, which is what brand Hershey’s stands for – it is about celebrating the simple moments of bonding with our loved ones. We hope this film brings that alive for our consumers.”

Commenting on the film, Joshua Thomas, Executive Creative Director, Lowe Lintas added: “Some of the sweetest moments in life are the ones spent with the ones we love, and the bright spot in this otherwise gloomy lockdown was just that. Hershey’s has always stood for precious moments of togetherness and this ad is another expression of that.”