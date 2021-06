Lowe Lintas films for Unacademy

21 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Unacademy has released a new film expressing gratitude to its learners, educators, and users – who the company terms as their ‘Believers’ – for making it India’s largest learning platform. The film is conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

Speaking about the campaign, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “Unacademy has had a great journey as a brand both business-wise and communication-wise. Showcasing the stellar data points of the achievements is always a challenging creative task. The convergence of exceptional storytelling, treatment, direction, and a kickass track that vibes with the life stage of the brand was used to hit the sweet spot. Kudos to all the teams involved and to the Unacademy marketing team for believing in us as always.”