Lowe Lintas films campaign for Axis Bank

23 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Axis Bank has released a multi-film digital campaign promoting Grab Deals – its online shopping portal. The campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Mumbai is a take on the game Antakshari to promote Axis Bank’s 10-day mega sale.

Commenting on the new campaign, Sameer Shetty – President& Head-Digital Business and Transformation, Axis Bank said: “At Axis Bank, we carry a customer centric approach in everything that we do. Grab Deals is one such initiative that provides exclusive offers & cashback to our customers across major brands. With up to 45% cash back across 30+ brands all through the year, Grab Deals has soon established itself as a go-to place for the best of the deals. We are excited to announce the launch of the first edition of GRAB DEALS FEST by Axis Bank exclusive to our Credit and Debit card customers who can avail the mega sale offer of FLAT 15% cashback with two of our biggest partners- Amazon & Flipkart. The campaign showcases this mega sale through a clutter breaking creative device of a popular game that lands the sheer scale of offers for anything that your heart might desire.”

Talking about the idea, Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “Online shopping is now more part of our lives than ever. And as far as online offers and discounts are concerned, it’s a fairly crowded scene. But even in this noise, Axis Bank’s Grab Deals Fest stands out. Because it genuinely gives you flat 15% cashback on practically anything you might wish to buy on two of India’s largest online shopping giants, via the Grab Deals page. The campaign for this fest, conceived by Joshua Thomas, Katya Mohan and Prathamesh Gharat, is an uplifting take on a popular game, that aims to capture the full scale of the offer by connecting it to practically anything you might wish to buy. Which could be pretty much anything that comes to mind.”