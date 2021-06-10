LinkedIn launches new marketing features

By Our Staff

LinkedIn has launched new platform features that it claims will help marketers easily reach new audiences with the right content, amplify brand presence, and drive business. These new additions to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (LMS) will also provide marketers with deeper audience insights to track campaign performance.

Commenting on the launch of these new features, Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions for India, said, “Navigating through the present volatility and unpredictability has made ‘time’ an even more valuable asset for marketers today, who continue to wear many hats and juggle many responsibilities. Ergo, understanding when and how to easily shift organic marketing activities to paid advertising for maximum impact is imperative. We’ve added new features to the LMS portfolio that will arm marketers with the right insights and resources to help marketers seamlessly reach more of their targeted audiences and grow their brand community, all while measuring impact in easier ways.”