Lights On Productions films new campaign for Canon

21 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Canon India launched a regional ad campaign titled ‘Weddings by Canon’ in key markets of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the first phase. Unveiled by actor Mammootty, the TVC strengthens the brand’s commitment towards the wedding photography segment.

The ad has been conceptualized by Lights On Production House and features stars of the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. It has been directed by Jismon Joy, who has had several box-office hits in Malayalam cinema with movies such as Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Speaking on the campaign, Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said: “India is a diverse country with vibrant cultures and weddings are the perfect epitome of the same; moments that are worth celebrating and capturing. At Canon India, it has been our constant endeavor to encourage and enable users to preserve their cherished memories for a lifetime. Our ecosystem of cameras and lenses are equipped to capture the finer details of such special occasions and become the trusted partner for to be married couples in their wedding planning. As one of the leading imaging brands, we have always strived to bring forth products and technological innovations that have strengthened the wedding photography industry. We shall continue to delight our customers by encouraging them to capture their milestone moments – even in the times to come.”

Added C Sukumaran, Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Products: “At Canon, we take pride in being a brand that is always a part of all the special moments of consumers in India, especially weddings! Indian weddings offer a visual appeal like none other – they are vibrant and celebrate the emotional union of not just the bride and the groom but also of two families coming together. Canon’s entire camera ecosystem is built in such a way that it provides flexibility as well as a variety of features to couples that are ideal for capturing their milestone. As weddings today become a combination of modernity and traditions, today’s consumers are very clear of every detail they want for their big day – this includes choosing the equipment that goes behind capturing memories of that special day. This is what our latest campaign depicts, and we hope to spread knowledge about wedding photography gear among soon-to-wed couples.”