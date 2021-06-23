Leo Burnett Orchard announces new leadership team

23 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Leo Burnett Orchard has announced a new leadership team as it promoted Gaurav Dudeja as Executive Vice President & Head of Leo Burnett Orchard and got onboard Pravin Sutar as Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard. Together they will lead the national mandate for Leo Burnett Orchard and will report to Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia Leo Burnett and Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia Leo Burnett.

Speaking about these appointments, Sinha said: “Our ambition for Leo Burnett Orchard is to be the foremost creative and new age agency in the country. With the set of amazing brands that we have, topped with the talent we have got on board, Leo Burnett Orchard is correctly poised for glory and growth. Gaurav has done a spectacular job of driving growth in Bangalore office. Now he has the mandate to grow the agency at a national level. Pravin joins us with a rich expertise in digital and also holds the advantage of having been a part of the Leo Burnett family. And together we are confident that the duo will take Leo Burnett Orchard to one of India’s foremost new age agencies.”

Added Das: “Both Gaurav and Pravin are brilliant professionals and bring a complimentary skill set that we are confident will help bring a more holistic and fresh perspective to the Leo Burnett Orchard team. This is Pravin’s second stint with us and Gaurav is a home grown leader, so they are both well immersed with the Leo Burnett HumanKind philosophy and our ambition to create globally aligned best in class work for our brands. At Orchard we have a great repertoire of iconic brands and we are looking forward to creating some outstanding work together. I wish both of them all the best in their new roles.”