Leo Burnett bags Goqii digital healthcare biz

11 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Fitness technology company Goqii has mandated Leo Burnett India to handle its strategic and creative mandate. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking about the appointment, Goqii founder Vishal Gondal said: “Goqii is committed to making the world a healthier and happier place. Our mission is to build the largest tech enabled healthcare platform to empower and motivate consumers to #BeTheForce. Given our proposition and our dynamic industry we were looking for a partner who emulated our new age thinking and goals with creativity and strong digital DNA. We were impressed with Leo Burnett’s understanding of the preventive healthcare mindset; a data first strategic thinking and a fresh creative approach. We are looking forward to working together.”

Added Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “India needs a health movement. We need to put as much accent on living a better, healthier life than on post-disease healthcare. Goqii’s worldview and its suite of services is about helping you live longer, better, more fulfilled life. The brand delivers this through multiple services, tie ups with brands, nutrition advisory, health advisory, content around mental well-being going all the way to insurance solutions. We are indeed looking forward to partnering with Goqii to bringing access to a better life through better health for larger India.”