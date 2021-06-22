Today's Top Stories
- L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins media AoR for Relaxo
- Kishan Cheranda to now head distribution at Republic
- Zirca Digital Solutions becomes certified Google Partner
- TBWA & PHD win Lead School mandate
- Integrow Asset retains Pitchfork
- Tarun Katial & Keertan Adyanthaya launch new venture
- Havas Media wins Hamdard mandate
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Aren’t cricket administrators doing disservice to the game by scheduling a game in a season when it rains in England?
- Ranjona Banerji: Wanted: Deep Investigation & Data Journalism
- Life after Agnello Dias for Taproot
- Indrani Sen: End of the Dark Days: 2021 Midyear Adspends Forecast by GroupM
