Kishan Cheranda to now head distribution at Republic

22 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network has announced the appointment of Kishan Cheranda for taking charge of the distribution and international business for the network. Cheranda has worked with Warner Media, Ten Sports, Zee, Viacom & MEN. His previous role was with Turner International (Warner Media) as Head of Distribution.

Said Vikas Khanchandani, Group CEO at Republic Network: “We are delighted to have Kishan join the Republic team as we scale up our operations both in India and globally. The market is growing and simultaneously changing at a very rapid pace. I am confident that Kishan with his vast experience and capabilities will be able to build and grow the network both on broadcast as well as across online platforms. We wish him all the very best.”

Added Cheranda: “I am extremely delighted to be part of a successful & a genre leader such as Republic. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be part of an organisation driven by strong leadership & innovative thinking. I am hopeful of adding value to propel its growth and scale newer heights together.”

It may be recalled that the Republic Media Network incharge for distribution and international business Priya Mukherjee was elevated to Chief Operating Officer last year.