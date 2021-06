Kapil Dev collaborates with Nissan to fight Covid

30 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Nissan India has launched an integrated general awareness and safety campaign with Kapil Dev against Covid-19 through cricket. The seven-video series campaign is available on all digital-led platforms, with a new video going live every third day.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said: “The auto industry has led from the front in making strong contributions towards combatting the challenges of COVID-19. As the challenge still continues, Nissan India has chosen Cricket as medium of choice to amplify the message on safety through precautions to win the battle over COVID-19 that we’re fighting as a nation. Towards this, who better than one of the most admirable icons in Indian cricket history that brought home the 1983 World Cup to lead to spread the message.”