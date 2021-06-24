Kantar unveils Creative Effectiveness Awards

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Kantar, the insights and consulting company, has unveiled the ads that were most effective and creative in India across 2020. At Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards, consumers were the jury. The India report included over 150 ads tested across categories, markets, TGs and media channels which were potential contenders. Kantar tested more than 10,000 creatives for clients around the world. 1000+ of those creatives were tested in India alone.

Across the television ads that were tested in India, Kantar called out the standout performers/ winners in four key categories.

Commenting on this year’s winners, Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director- Client and Quantitative, Insights Division at Kantar said: “We are happy to extend this global property to India. The winners are from a diverse range of industries and products. Like our global report, in India too brands that have won have a penchant for achieving creative excellence and their brand promise is delivered through performance, consistently”.