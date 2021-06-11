Juggernaut Prod to partner with Nucleus Media Rights

By Our Staff

In10 Media Network’s production arm Juggernaut Productions has joined hands with Nucleus Media Rights, a UK-based television production and distribution company, and creator Brendan Foley, to bring to life the period drama mini-series, Mark Twain in India. Juggernaut Productions is the Indian development, production, and distribution partner for the project.

On the partnership, Mansi Darbar, VP – Corporate Strategy and Development at IN10 Media Network said: “The collaboration is a significant first step for In10 Media’s Juggernaut Productions to bring forth its proven expertise to the international foray as we develop and produce the content, locally. We are glad to partner with Nucleus Media as it illustrates our commitment towards creating global content.”

Added Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Juggernaut Productions: “Creating content with inspiring concepts is what excites us, and we look forward to working together on the project. Mark Twain was a curious traveller and his stories have been a part of our growing up years. It will be exhilarating to exhibit India through his journey of the country that he undertook in what was a crucial juncture of world history”

Khan will work closely with Foley and Nucleus on the project.