Jasprit Bumrah netted as brand ambassador for OnePlus

21 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

OnePlus, the global technology brand, has announced cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its wearables.

Talking about this association, a OnePlus spokesperson India, said: “As a brand, OnePlus has always believed in challenging itself, constantly redefining standards and delivering on our promise to ‘Never Settle.’ A disruptor throughout his career, we see these ideologies reflected in Jasprit, his grit and his determination. This synergy has convinced us that nobody could better represent what we stand for and we are delighted to welcome Jasprit to the OnePlus family.”