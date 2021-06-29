iTV Network enters partnership with Kaydence Media

29 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

iTV Network and Kaydence Media Ventures (KMV) have entered into a partnership to develop global media properties from Goa. Through this tie-up, Goa Chronicle and Incubees brands of KMV will get to expand across the print, digital and TV platforms of iTV Network. iTV Network and KMV will also be launching a Goa-based news channel and newspaper focusing on the Konkan region.

Commenting on the strategic partnership with KMV, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said: “We believe in entering into strategic media partnerships with media companies who have created a global niche with their brand of journalism. As a media group, we also want to expand our footprint in the Konkan region, therefore, the decision to launch a News channel with KMV. We believe the Konkan region is a growing rapidly. The people living in the Konkan region needs a national and International platform to voice their news, views and concerns locally, nationally and internationally.”

Expressing his views on the new partnership with the iTV Network, Savio Rodrigues, Founder & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, said, “We are happy to partner with iTV Network as it gives our brand of journalism wings to grow nationally and internationally in a progressive manner.”

Added Varun Kohli, CEO, iTV Network: “Our regional ventures are aimed at fostering local identity while encouraging debate and participation. Our association with KMV reiterates our position as a valuable source of news and information and is set to further highlight the personality and distinctive culture of Goa.”