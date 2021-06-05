ITV & BBC Studios ink deal to create premium dramas

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

ITV Studios and BBC Studios India have signed a production partnership deal to adapt popular ITV Studios scripted-dramas in India.

BBC Studios India will bring to life the popular ITV Studios hits Gold Digger, Sticks and Stones, Trauma and 35 Days. The deal will allow both entities to reach wider audiences in India with their rich slate of premium dramas. BBC Studios will also look at taking these dramas to the ever-growing popular regional markets of Tamil and Telugu.

ITV Studios represents a rich catalogue of programming from producers within the ITV Studios group, 55 production labels across 13 countries, as well as selected independents ITV Studios have already adapted some of their hit dramas for new audiences, including Cold Feet which was recently remade in France, Poland and The Czech Republic.

ITV plc and BBC Studios have an established relationship and a shared ambition to take British content to the world, via their joint venture streaming platform BritBox, which is available internationally in the US, Canaca and Australia with South Africa soon to launch.

Said Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President Distribution, Asia Pacific at ITV Studios: “Working with BBC Studios India will only strengthen what we can both achieve in the region. These are really powerful stories, full of themes that matter to all of us betrayal, love, family intrigue and less. I’m very much looking forward to seeing our IP repurposed for South Asian audiences.”