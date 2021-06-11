Ipsos India promotes Anthony Dsouza

11 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos India has promoted Anthony Dsouza, Executive Director, Innovation, to Country Service Line Leader, Innovation. He now has the remit for the P&L for this key vertical in India. He continues to report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India and will be mentored by Krishnendu Dutta, Group Service Line Leader, Innovation & MSU, Ipsos India.

Said Amit Adarkar, CEOm Ipsos India: “Innovation is our largest vertical in terms of revenues. Providing counsel to clients broadly in the 3 core areas of innovation and forecasting, product testing and packaging research. And Dsouza has been at the forefront of growing the business and adapting global innovations into India for our clients, as he works closely with our global specialists.“

Added Krishnendu Dutta, Group Service Line Leader, Innovation and MSU, Ipsos India: “DSouza has been servicing some of our largest local and global accounts and also championing several initiatives for the Innovation Service Line. I look forward to mentoring him in this leadership role which he richly deserves.”

Speaking on his priorities, Dsouza seemed unfazed by the challenges in the new normal: “I am particularly bullish about our suite of digital solutions for Innovation research. Whether it is DIY, simulation, apps – we have supplemented our conventional offerings in the digital, contactless space and I will be happy to provide these offerings to all our clients,” said Anthony D’Souza, Country Service Line Leader, Ipsos Innovation, India.