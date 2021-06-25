InMobi launches report on mobile video ads

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million mobile video viewers in India. The report throws insights on the change in advertiser spends and the performance of video as a format from data analysed on the InMobi Advertising Platform between January 2020 and January 2021.

Commenting on the state of programmatic videos in India, Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, said: “In the recent years, online video consumption has exploded across the globe. The increasing mobile video consumption, which was seemingly an emerging trend during the lockdown, is now redefining the advertising strategies of some of the leading brands. With the time spent in watching videos at an all-time high and the growing engagement, we see a strong potential for programmatic advertising across sectors.”