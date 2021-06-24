Influencers roped in to launch Paree sanitary pads

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Emerging hygiene brand Paree launches its premium range of sanitary pads – Paree Prima by collaborating with influencers. In its digital campaign #APadThatBreathes, it has partnered with YouTube star Kusha Kapila and other influencers to introduce the newest addition to its premium product range.

Speaking on the launch, Sahil Dharia, Founder, CEO, Soothe Healthcare said, “We are a women centric brand, who understands her hygiene needs. Paree’s brand proposition has always been of ‘Heavy Flow Champion’ and with this launch we want to focus on the premium offering giving her a gentle and irritation free experience. To launch Paree Prima we took the route of wit and humour to open the dialogue on the importance of her needs and features that a women look for in the product. Through this campaign, our call to action for women is to provide her with the pad which lets them breathe and keeps her fresh at all times.”

Commenting on the association with Kusha Kapila, Samta Datta, General Manager, Marketing said, “Launching premium products during a pandemic, especially with severe restrictions around, can demand marketing to start with innovative thinking. With Paree Prima launch, we intend to break the culture of silence in the category with a touch of humor. An intimate & funny glimpse of the period blues is the kind of content that our TG will engage on their phones today.”