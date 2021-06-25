Influencers roped in for Mankind Pharma campaign

25 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

‘Health OK’, a multivitamin and minerals tablet from Mankind Pharma, has launched a digital campaign featuring celebrities and popular influencers like Harbhajan Singh, Harshvardhan Rane, Abhinav Bindra, Prince Yuvika Narula, Ranvijjay Singha and many others to spread awareness about the product.

Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said: “In the last few months, we have noticed a great response in our sales number for Health OK, our aspiration for this brand is to make the last person living in the remotest areas aware about this product. With this campaign, we intend to expand the reach of the product and consume it because it builds the overall immunity and energy which is quite essential during such times.”