In10 Media launches tech service solution Stream-Sense

09 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

In10 Media Network has launched a new technology service solution called Stream-Sense. The technology, client support, and security solution will help enterprises communicate through the power of video.

Commenting on the new venture, Aditya Pittie, MD, In10 Media Network, said, “IN10 Media Network is committed to the development of the broadcast and digital ecosystem in the country. And with Stream-Sense, we aim to drive the growth of content platforms by providing them swift technology to reach out to a large section of audience via our streaming PAAS (Platform-As-A-Service).”

Sourjya Mohanty, who currently heads the network’s OTT platform, Epic On, will also be incharge of the new vertical along with a specialised team. Added Mohanty: “The solution aims to help clients make sense of their end-to-end streaming requirements across audio, video, gaming, and E-Books. We have developed 30+ key components indigenously to provide cutting–edge technology to our clients. With Stream-Sense, IN10 Media’s commitment takes a significant step ahead in the digital transformation of many creators, publishers, and existing platforms businesses as it will enable enhancement of their revenues by offering a better quality of steaming to their audience and monetization routes.”