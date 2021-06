ICICI Pru launches investor education campaign

28 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched an investor education and awareness initiative. The integrated multimedia campaign is aligned with the cricket season.

Said Abhijit Shah, Head- Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC: “When it comes to investing, getting asset allocation right is of paramount importance. Balanced Advantage Funds category with its feature of dynamically managing equity and debt allocation helps address this requirement while deftly managing market volatility. This aids in keeping the portfolio insulated from major drawdowns. We believe this type of fund is suitable to all kinds of investors and should be a part of everyone’s portfolio.”