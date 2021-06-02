IBF institutes regulatory council

By Our Staff

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), which is soon going to be rechristened Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), the apex body of broadcasters and OTT operators, has announced the appointment of Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen as Chairman, along with six other eminent industry members for the newly formed Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC). The Council constitutes prominent personalities from the Media & Entertainment industry and Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs), with experience in IPR, programming and content creation.

The Council includes national award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani; Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Group; prominent artist, filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; and creative writer and innovative director, Tigmanshu Dhulia. The other two members from the OCCPs include Ashok Nambisan, General Counsel, Sony Pictures and Mihir Rale, Chief Regional Counsel, Star and Disney India.

Speaking on the appointment of the committee, K. Madhavan, President, IBF said, “I am delighted that so many experts from the media and entertainment industry have come forward and accepted the invitation of IBDF to be part of the proposed self-regulatory body. I look forward to working with the Council whose mandate is to ensure freedom of expression of the Indian creative industry as well as help the discerning audience of the OTT platforms to have unhindered access to world-class and differentiated content. This is a historical and win-win moment for all the stakeholders i.e. the M&E industry, the policymakers and the subscribers of the OTT platforms.”