HDFC Mutual Fund campaigns for planting trees

07 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) has initiated a socially responsible campaign #NurtureNature to plant a tree on behalf of investors who register for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) between 31 May – 4 June, 2021. HDFC MF has associated with Grow-Trees.com dedicated to the cause of planting trees, for this innovative social cause.

HDFC MF will have a sapling planted on investor’s behalf, for registering an SIP through digital / online modes only with a minimum of Rs. 1000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in an equity-oriented scheme (excluding arbitrage and index funds) in both regular and direct plans. After a period of 3-months post the date of registration, a tree will be planted on behalf of the investor and the investor will receive an eCertificate from HDFC MF.

Commenting on this socially responsible initiative, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “Our #NurtureNature initiative of planting trees on behalf of investors’ commencing SIPs is aimed at helping investors create wealth while contributing to a greener future. We also want to encourage digital on-boarding which brings convenience to investors while supporting the environment.”

Added Bikrant Tiwary, CEO Grow-Trees.com said “Grow-Trees is delighted to be associated with HDFC MF for planting trees in India. It’s time that we realise our responsibilities and give back to nature what we took. We hope that with this initiative, we are able to bridge the gap a little.”