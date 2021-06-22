Havas Media wins Hamdard mandate

By Our Staff

Havas Media India has won the offline media mandate for Hamdard Laboratories’ food division, that includes the iconic beverage brand RoohAfza and all its extensions, Hamdard honey, Hamdard saffron, oils, healthy teas, snacks, dairy products, and other value added innovative food products.

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office, led by Uday Mohan, President – North & West India, Havas Media.

Said Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Division): “Hamdard cherishes the trust and popularity of millions of households through its health benefitting natural products for the last 114 years. Our aim is to become a truly home-friendly food & beverage brand with a core purpose of offering health through foods. We are confident of Havas Media’s capabilities and strongly believe in their Meaningful Brands philosophy, making them the right partner for us. We look forward to this partnership.”

Added Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India: “Hamdard is a legacy brand, a trusted household name with a presence of over 100 years, offering natural and healthy products. With health and immunity taking centre-stage in our lives, herbal and ayurvedic food products and supplements are becoming the preferred choice of consumers. Our ‘Meaningful Brands’ philosophy resonates well with a brand like Hamdard and we are glad to be appointed as their media partner. We look forward to our association in driving the brand’s meaningful journey.”