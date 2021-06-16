Havas Media announces key elevations for senior management

15 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Havas Media Group India has announced elevations and promotions with immediate effect.

Given that Delhi and Gurugram are one of the largest business units of Havas Media Group India with clients ranging from auto, consumer durables, real-estate to fashion, F&B and hospitality sectors among others, the North operations have been consolidated under two unit heads – Roopali Sharma, who completes eight years and Harbir Singh, who completes six years. They have been promoted as Managing Partners – Delhi. Chandradeep Kumar completes five years and has been promoted to Senior Vice President (Delhi).

The Mumbai office will be led by Manish Sharma (previously Vice President -Delhi) as Executive Vice President and Head – Mumbai. He has been with the organisation for over five years. Both North and West continue to report to Uday Mohan, President – North & West India.

In Bengaluru, which has clients like Swiggy, Gamezy, MyGate and the recent win of Ola, the office will continue to be led by Saurabh Jain. He has been with the agency for over six years and has been promoted as Managing Partner – South.

Meanwhile, Rohan Chincholi has been elevated to Head of Digital to oversee and consolidate the overall digital business/services across markets, as the agency strengthens its digital footprint in the region through its new Mx methodology that combines both consumer insight and data. This is Chincholi’s second stint at Havas Media. He rejoined the agency in 2017. Jain and Chincholi will continue reporting to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

Commenting on the re-organisation, Joshi said: “Continuing to invest in people as we reaffirm our focus on Mx operating system and 4Ps – Product, People, Pitches and Passion, I am excited to announce the promotions for these deserving leaders. They have been with us for a long time, tireless with their efforts and commitment in what has been one of the toughest years to help Havas Media reach greater heights. We are confident that going forward this team of emerging leaders will continue to help us become a more agile and robust media group.”