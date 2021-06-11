Great Learning launches campaign for online degree

11 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

EdTech company Great Learning has launched its new brand campaign #NayeZamaaneKiDegree in a bid to create awareness about the new age degree programs. The campaign is targeted towards freshers and young professionals who are looking for career growth.

Speaking about the campaign Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said: “In a highly volatile digital economy, employers are looking to hire talent with industry relevant skill sets, so they can start adding value right from the start. Just the stamp of a degree is not enough, it is important for young professionals to demonstrate a holistic understanding of fundamentals needed for the job. UGC approved online degrees from reputed institutes, supported by tech platforms like ours will ensure a wide number of students across have access to high quality, industry relevant education. With this campaign, we aim to strike a chord with our target audience on the need to choose the right degree for themselves. The response to this campaign has been overwhelming so far. It is great to see the idea of this communication resonate with so many learners across domains and sectors.”