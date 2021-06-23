Gozoop strengthening leadership team

23 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Integrated marketing agency Gozoop has announced the appointment of Puneet Ikhe as the Associate Director for Brand Solutions. Ikhe was previously with ByteDance as Global Business Solutions – Monetization. He will report to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO and co-founder of Gozoop.

Speaking on the appointment, Naqvi said: “We are building a solid leadership team and with Puneet onboard, we are stronger.”

Added Ikhe: “In Gozoop I found an organisation that matches my core values and passions. Gozoop ardently focuses on forging a long term relationship with clients through deep brand development that leads to business scale. I am thrilled to finally be part of Gozoop’s growth story.”