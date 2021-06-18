FreshToHome nudges consumers to buy online with ad

By Our Staff

FreshToHome, the online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, has launched its TVC campaign titled ‘Apne Aap Se Ya FreshToHome App Se’. The campaign is slated to go on air and on the company’s social media platforms in six regional languages. It is conceptualised by the Action & Co.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome, said: “FreshToHome is a new-age brand that resonates with the changing needs of the young, urban Indian consumer. Through this TVC campaign, we want to go a step further and establish the brand as the facilitator of change in the online chicken, fish, and meat industry. At just a click of a button, you can order your very own favourite variety of fresh meat and fish through express delivery. Looking at the ongoing pandemic scenario, we want our consumers to stay indoors and at the same time enjoy fresh and chemical -free food.” Meanwhile, the six-year-old e-comm player has also revamped its brand identity.