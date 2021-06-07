Former ASCI secy gen Shweta Purandare launches ‘Tap-a-Gain’ consultancy

07 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Former Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) secretary general Shweta Purandare has launched ‘Tap-a-Gain’, a boutique consultancy service based in Mumbai. Tap-a-Gain will engage with advertisers, agencies, and small business owners to help them get their advertising communication “First time right” and compliant with advertising regulations.

As was reported by MxMIndia last month, Purandare quit Diageo India where she was heading Corporate Brand and Communications.

As Secretary General of ASCI, Purandare led its transformation over a period of eight years wherein MOUs were established with key regulators such as Department of Consumer Affairs, FSSAI, Ministry of AYUSH and interactions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over her 28+ years career, has experience in product evaluation, product endorsements, advertising claim support, regulatory compliance, Government affairs, Social Media strategy, Grievance redressal and consumer advisory services. She has experience across multiple sectors such as FMCG, Beautycare, Personal Hygiene, Home care, OTC/ Healthcare, Food and Beverages. She was also the Scientific Director at L’Oreal India heading their product evaluation Centre and Consumer Complaint department. She was a Regulatory Affairs expert at Procter & Gamble India.