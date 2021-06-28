Everest bags Oaktree mandate

By Our Staff

Ad agency Everest has bagged the creative duties of OakTree International School. Its launch campaign broke with four full-page print ads on Sunday across North India. The campaign also went live on social and digital.

Said Adit Goel, Director of Oaktree: “The Everest creative approach was refreshingly playful while stating upfront that top quality education is our primary promise. We liked their simplicity of approach in communicating a completely new concept in education”.

Said Samir Chonkar, Creative Chief at Everest: “The Oaktree brief was very inspiring, and practical in approach. In this first phase of the campaign we have highlighted the global education that Oaktree offers. The campaign is now headed to digital and video where we shall highlight the unique balance between sports through leading academy partnerships and an international teaching faculty.” Added Ananda Ray, also Creative Chief at Everest: “Oaktree is playful, yet it is serious. Our mandate is to communicate the combination of many inter-related dimensions that have got even more complicated with physical schools continuing to be shut.”