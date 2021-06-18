ESPL signs Tiger Shroff as face of Esports league

18 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to don a new hat as brand ambassador for the franchise-based ESports Premier League. ESPL kicked off on June 16.

While talking about the association, ESPL Director Vishwalok Nath said: “One of the major goals for ESPL has been to reach out to every millennial and gamer in the country and our purpose of having Tiger Shroff onboard has been to create a much deeper connect and grow the gaming community. We hope this association will also further our initiative to intensify the mission of taking Esports to the next level in India.”