Enormous wins communications mandate of Workex

10 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Independent creative agency Enormous has bagged the communications mandate of Workex, a unified technology platform for hiring and managing Workforce for enterprises of various sizes, across sectors and every part of the country. As part of the mandate, Enormous will be handling integrated creative duties for Workex, to create a brand positioning.

Said Nimish Sharma, Co- Founder and CEO, Workex: “We are excited at the possibilities emerging from our coming together with Enormous, in whom we have found an innovative, vibrant, extremely grounded creative agency.”

Added Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous: “We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with Workex, India’s leading Workforce, Hiring and Management platform. We’re excited to create ground-breaking work that adds value to the brand and helps to increase brand preference in India. Because of the current circumstances, the hiring and managing workforce in the industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and the future belongs to brands who stand out. And that is exactly what we intend to achieve for the brand Workex.”