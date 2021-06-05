Digital Refresh Networks bags deal for Vibgyor Schools

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks, an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, has won the digital mandate for Vibgyor Group of Schools, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, Digital Refresh Networks will be responsible for delivering website and SEO management for the school.

Speaking about the association, Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks said: “We are glad to add a renowned brand like Vibgyor Group to our portfolio. The past year has amply demonstrated the importance of a robust digital presence for organizations, in a situation where the offline mode has taken a back seat. With the education of their children being the foremost concern of parents today, it is vital that educational institutions strengthen their digital footprint to reach more of them and provide the necessary information they need to make the right decisions for their wards’ welfare. With our expertise in the digital marketing domain, we aim to deliver a holistic solution to help Vibgyor Group reach the maximum target audience and enhance the visibility of the institution.”

Added Manish Rastogi, CEO – Schools, Ampersand Group: “A strong presence in the digital world is very important for any brand to grow, and it has become even more critical now, given the events of last year. Our aim is to strengthen our communication with parents and other stakeholders, and partnering with Digital Refresh Networks aligns with our vision perfectly. We look forward to working with Digital Refresh Networks to reinvent our digital avatar and ensure that we are reaching all our stakeholders. We are confident that the innovative solutions that Digital Refresh Networks brings to the table will help take this partnership to greater heights.”