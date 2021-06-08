Dentsu welcomes Chief Equity Officer in APAC

08 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Chief Equity Officer in APAC, Rashmi Vikram.

Vikram joins Dentsu from Microsoft, where she was Group Diversity and Inclusivity Practice Lead, responsible for delivering success by making inclusion a habit, with the aim of creating inclusive products and services for Microsoft’s customers. Prior to Microsoft, Vikram was Country Head for India at Community Business, an NGO that champions inclusive business practices in Asia. Her other roles have included Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Thomson Reuters.

Said Ashish Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu International Asia Pacific: “Dentsu’s strength lies in making a difference. To do that, we seek out diverse perspectives, celebrate difference and empower everyone to bring their most authentic self to work. We encourage our leaders to build diverse teams, teams with a healthy, vibrant culture. A culture that enables every employee to do great work, build a phenomenal career and know they belong. We are very excited to have Rashmi on board to champion diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and we look forward to working with her to chart meaningful progress for our businesses in APAC.”

Added Vikram in a statement: “I am passionate about the work I do and am excited to be working with the global, regional and country teams at Dentsu to champion, reinforce and build an inclusive culture.”