Dentsu Webchutney films for Tanishq to celebrate Doctor’s Day

30 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Tanishq has launched its latest film to celebrate the commitment of the healthcare community, this National Doctor’s Day which falls on July 1. Written and conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the film revolves around frontline doctors. Through Project Rahaat, Tanishq is providing medical equipment and infrastructure to help the healthcare workers fight the pandemic and has supported 13 hospitals across the country.

Speaking about the launch of the film, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq at Titan Company Limited said: “Many of our consumers who come from the medical community have been bravely weathering the storm since last year, helping us feel safe one day at a time. While we wanted to honor their resilient and relentless spirit, we also wanted to pause and applaud the unconditional support offered by their families. It requires immense strength, courage, and selflessness to let your loved ones battle it out every single day for the greater well-being of others in need. This film is our humble salute to all such doctors and their inspiring families.”

Added Binaifer Dulani, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney: “The narrative spun around the medical community often refers to them as superheroes – but when we do that, we fail to acknowledge that they are also human. Through this pandemic they have constantly had to put us and our families ahead of their own, and that is an emotionally draining decision to make. This film tries to show a real relationship between a mother who is a doctor-frontliner and her daughter, and through it helps us all empathize with the medical community.”