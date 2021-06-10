Dentsu India appoints Arti Singh to head Hyperspace

09 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Arti Singh as VP National for its shoppers’ marketing unit, Hyperspace. In her new role, Singh will be in charge of the shoppers’ marketing division that includes experiential, retail, cinema and mall business.

For the record, this is Singh’s second innings with Dentsu India. Previously, she had been with the network for more than a decade and played a vital role in successfully delivering marketing experiential retail campaigns for brands.

Speaking on her new role, Singh said: “It’s a great role, with enormous possibilities in my second innings. Hyperspace is a network that has established strong credentials in the space for over a decade now. I am excited about the endless opportunities and challenges this new role offers and I look forward to driving Hyperspace’s continued growth and ambition in India.”

Commenting on the appointment, Haresh Nayak, COO, Dentsu International, Group MD, Posterscope SA, President, Posterscope APAC added: “Arti will be responsible for strengthening the shoppers’ marketing practices across all agencies of Dentsu India. Her presence and experience in the space will help us beef up our efforts in understanding the behaviour of shoppers. She brings immense value to the company’s capabilities. We are increasingly bringing on board senior talents in this space who can carry forward the learnings of seamlessly-integrated consumer and brand interaction in the new normal.”