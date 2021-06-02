DDB Mudra bolsters creative leadership

01 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra has announced the appointment of Pallavi Chakravarti as Creative Head of the West office. Chakravarti will work closely with Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group to take on the responsibility of driving the agency’s creative product. Her last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.

Speaking on the appointment, Mathew said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve been slowly gathering momentum as an organisation – No.2 at Effies, topping the new biz league, back-to-back Grand Prixs at Spikes Asia and our more recent performance at Kyoorius. And Pallavi is just the person to help us keep this momentum going and add more kick to it. She strengthens our belief and our ambition to do unexpected work that gets disproportionate results for our clients.”

Added Chakravarti: “I’m here to build, to enjoy the creative process, to love the business of advertising even more than I already do. I’m here because it felt like the right place to be. And I’m looking forward to the journey – there’s really nothing else to say, is there?”