Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Your comment on the performance of Indian ad agencies at Cannes Lions 2021?

28 Jun,2021

Q. Your comment on the performance of Indian advertising agencies at Cannes Lions 2021?

A. I think the performance of Indian advertising agencies in Cannes Lions 2021 has been good if one goes by the medals tally. India has surpassed 2019’s tally by bagging 22 metals, as compared to 18 in 2019 and 21 in 2018. In the backdrop of the pandemic and a challenging business environment, it’s definitely a commendable performance. Since you are part of the same industry, I am sure you might be feeling the same.