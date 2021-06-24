Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you say our creative gurus haven’t done enough to get citizens to maintain a Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate themselves?

We strongly believed that the creative fraternity in advertising and film ought to have done more, but we changed the believe to believed, after reading what Dr Bhaskar Das has responded. Without any further ado, here’s his response in the June 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Would you say our creative gurus haven’t done enough to get citizens to maintain a Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate themselves?

A. This question reflects the common human frailty to pass the buck to another source to absolve oneself from one’s own responsibility. Why should creative gurus have to take up this onus? I am not against their taking up the cause. Even if they would have taken up the task on themselves, how would one amplify to remove widely prevalent vaccine hesitancy. Our government has been continuously communicating about both Covid-appropriate behaviour and about the need for vaccination. Even after that, the behavioural transformation is slow. We are culturally resistant to any significant behavioural shift which is the need of the hour for pandemic. We need to stop looking for sources to pass the blame. What we need is responsible behaviour at an individual and community level for collective good.