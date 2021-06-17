Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view on footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s public damning of Coca-Cola?

Q. What’s your view on footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s public damning of Coca-Cola?

A. Coca-Cola’s response, i e everyone has their preferences of drinks, resonate with my view. As a health conscious celebrity sportsman, he has the democratic right to express his views. I understand Ronaldo’s comments have affected adversely the stock price of Coca-Cola. Ronaldo has significant social media following and it is expected to create some ripple. But I think the loyalty to cola brand is robust enough to withstand this challenge. After all, a 129-year-old brand must have faced many such challenges in the past also. But at the end of it, the brand continues to maintain its dominance. Such challenges are part of life of any brand and business.