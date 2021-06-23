Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What would you say about an organisation which doesn’t pay its people on time? Salaries, vendors, service providers…

23 Jun,2021

We’ve asked a similar question in the past, and, no, we aren’t asking this question with reference to anyone in particular or anything that we’ve read in the recent past. But we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question and here’s his response in the June 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. What would you say about an organisation which doesn’t pay its people on time? Salaries, vendors and service providers…

A. it’s an unfortunate situation and one can’t be judgmental about it. When due compensation isn’t paid to employees, it causes heartburn and existential misery (more often than not). On the other hand, organisations have also their challenges on their supply and demand side of the business due to market- and economy-led headwinds. The pandemic has accentuated these miseries. Otherwise, who, in their rational senses, would like to deprive their employees/ vendors of their dues. I am not glossing over the existence of some deviant behaviour in this respect due to sub-optimal management expertise, but they are more exceptions than the rule.

Frankly speaking, I have no solace to offer to anyone suffering from such an eventuality. Words are insufficient to fill up the mental and physical agony of the sufferer.