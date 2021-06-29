Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We were reading a comment by an agency head saying marketers should use AI, ML-based models for the right media mix. But aren’t media agencies supposed to advise marketers?

29 Jun,2021

We were wondering whether what this agency said in some forum made sense. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the June 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. We were reading the comment by an agency head saying marketers should use AI, ML-based models for the right media mix. But isn’t that’s what media agencies are supposed to advise marketers.

A. A common human frailty is to treat issues in silos. But in the new ecosystem, every action of every business function has repercussion on each other. So instead of wondering about where to fix the responsibility, one needs to focus on collective ownership on what would create, optimise, integrate and upgrade diverse businesses by building scalable and custom-built solutions to deliver compelling customer experience. All these are functions of digital transformation of people, process and culture of corporations.